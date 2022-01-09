YARMOUTH – Doris E. Boudreau, 87, of Yarmouth, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Coastal Manor.

She was born March 24, 1934 in Central Falls, R.I., moving to Maine as a young girl. She attended local schools, graduating from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1952.

Doris held various jobs before training to be a hairdresser. She moved to Portland in 1966, where she worked at area hair salons, eventually operating her own on Congress Street until her retirement in the early 1990s.

For many years, with her second husband, Al Boudreau, Doris wintered in Florida and summered in South Portland.

Doris was a long-time communicant of Holy Cross Church in South Portland. After Al’s death in 2008, Doris remained in Florida, until returning to live in South Portland in 2014. The past several years, she lived at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth.

Doris was predeceased by her parents Yvonne and Wilfred Dion; brothers Lucien and Roger Dion; her ex-husband, Renald Champagne, and her late husband, Alfred Boudreau.

She is survived by her son, Richard Champagne and his wife, Teresa; her grandchildren Kelsey Burke (Brian) and Matthew Champagne (Shannon), great-grandson, Baron Burke; niece, Sandra Paynter and nephew, Steven Dion.

There will be a private family gathering in the spring to honor her passing.

Doris’s family would like to thank the staff of Coastal Manor for the unwavering care they gave to her until the end.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Doris’ guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Doris’s honor.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous