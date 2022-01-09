DALLAS PLANTATION – Janet Waugaman, loving wife and devoted mother, died peacefully at her home in the Rangeley area on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Janet passed after a courageous battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy, a fast-progressing form of Parkinsonism. She was an extremely strong, courageous, and brave woman. She refused to give in to the illness and went out on her own terms.

Janet was born Sept. 8 1959 in Wilmington, Del. She graduated from the University of Delaware and later Southern Maine Technical College. She married Reggie Hammond on Sept. 3, 1988. Of Janet’s many passions, one of her favorites was spending countless hours in her garden. She had a very successful landscaping and gardening business in South Portland prior to moving to the Rangeley Area.

In Rangeley, Janet worked as the Rangeley Lakes Regional School librarian for years. She was one of the few lucky enough to go to work every day to a job she truly loved. She was an avid reader and seemed to have a gift of finding those, who didn’t even like to read, a book they would enjoy. Janet loved and cherished her interaction with students and teachers immensely. Recently, she was extremely humbled by having the school library named in her honor.

She and her family ran Kennebago River Kamps for 25 years. Janet was involved in Dallas Plantation town politics and was a member of Rangeley Congregational Church.

Janet was an adventurous, fun loving, and happy person. She traveled throughout Europe, lived in Alaska, and most recently rode the Trans-Canadian railroad from Montreal to Vancouver. She loved living in the Rangeley area, the village that helped raise her children and provided love and support for her and her family. Rangeley was where she felt most connected. The bond to the area and her many deep friendships will always remain very special to her. She enjoyed sunsets on the deck, spending time at Kennebago, the many activities her children were involved in, hiking, gardening, snowshoeing, and anything outdoors. She spent many hours with her own children and others teaching beginning skiing at Saddleback Mountain. Most of all, she loved her family deeply. Janet will be most remembered for her radiant smile, contagious laugh and selfless, kind heart.

Janet leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Reggie Hammond of Rangeley; her son, Luke and companion Megan of Rangeley, daughter, Allison and husband Owen of Jay; her precious granddaughter, Lenni; mother, Sarah Waugaman; and two sisters, Alice Alfred and Becky Arnold; as well as her two devoted companions, black labs Zoe and Sophie.

Janet is predeceased by her father, Bill Waugaman; and her sister, Susan Frost.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ascent Rehab of Rangeley as well as Androscoggin Home Hospice, especially Melissa and Taren, for their assistance and support during this difficult time.

A celebration of life for Janet will be held in the near future; a date will be announced at a later time. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provide by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

RLRS c/o Janet Waugaman Library

43 Mendolia Rd.,

Rangeley, ME 04970.

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous