GORHAM – Arthur Roy Berry Jr. of Gorham died unexpectedly Jan. 3, 2022, at his home in Gorham. He was born June 18, 1955, in Westbrook, the son of Arthur and Mabel (Gammon) Berry.

Butch was a graduate of Gorham High School. He remained a long-time resident of his hometown. He enjoyed watching Nascar, racing remote control cars, and spending time with his loyal companion “Champ”.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Debbie Boothby.

Surviving are his daughters Karla Kent and her husband, Todd, of Windham and Kandy O’Brion, of Westbrook; four grandchildren, Kelsie Berry, Kaleb Kent, and Ellie and Desmond O’Brion; his sister, Darlene Esty Warren and her husband, Mike Warren, and brother-in-law, Philip Boothby; his uncle, Buster Gammon; and several nieces and nephews. Butch is also survived by his friend of 17 years, Felicia Tompson; and their dog, Champ.

There will be no service at this time. To express condolences or to participate in Butch’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

