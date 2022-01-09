KENNEBUNK – Robert E. Towne, 74, a lifelong resident of Kennebunk, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, after spending a lovely evening with his brother and sister-in-law at their residence. Bob, to all who knew him, was born Jan. 22, 1947, in Saco, the son of Frederick W. and Margaret S. (MacDonald) Towne Sr., and is a graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 1965 and the former Gorham State Teachers College with a degree in education. Bob was a teacher that all the kids wanted to have. He began his teaching career with Kennebunk Schools, teaching 4th grade at the Park Street School for 16 years before joining the Ogunquit Village School. While in Kennebunk, one of his classes worked to pass a bill in the legislature making the lobster license plate a reality, and in co-ordination with a fellow teacher, recognizing the honeybee as the Maine State insect in 1975.After retiring from teaching, he worked for Shield’s Meats delivering supplies to local restaurants in the area. For the last 16 years, he was employed with Borealis Bread in Wells. Bob was a faithful member of the Goodwin’s Mills Advent Christian Church, loved the Red Sox and the Patriots, and loved to read. He was a hard worker and a kind man who loved his family, his daughters, and his friends. He was in the first graduating class of the Citizen’s Police Academy in Kennebunk. He was an active member of the group for several years and enjoyed it so much. He is predeceased by his brother, Frederick W. Towne Jr.Survivors include his brother, Charles Towne, and his wife, Patricia of Kennebunk; his three daughters, Sarah Nayani and her husband Vikram of Seattle, Wash., Abigail Towne of Falmouth, Julia Towne; and his former wife, Elizabeth Harris, both of Newport, R.I. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, with Pastor Russell Carle officiating. All attendees are asked to wear a mask while in the building for the safety of all.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bob’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. Memorial Contributions may be made to Goodwin’s Mills Advent Christian Church, 503 Goodwin’s Mills Rd., Dayton, ME 04005

