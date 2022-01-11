SANFORD

State representative given community service award

Maine State Representative Michele Meyer of Eliot recently was presented with an award from the Maine Association for Community Service Providers (MACSP) honoring her legislative work in support of the needs of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Now serving in her second term, Rep. Meyer serves as House chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Health and Human Services.

Laura Cordes, executive director of MACSP commented, “On behalf of our more than 70 member organizations, I am proud to recognize Representative Meyer with this legislative award. From advocating for competitive rates to support case managers and direct support professionals, to ensuring access to the critical early supports and services that children need to thrive, Representative Meyer has been a steadfast leader and advocate for people disabilities and the workers who support them.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to present this award to Representative Meyer,” said Jennifer Putnam, Waban’s executive director, MACSP board member and member of the Maine Legislative Committee who presented the award. “She embodies the best of public service in Maine, and Waban is lucky to have her representing the interests of our members with intellectual disabilities in Augusta.”

Meyer said, “It is truly an honor to be in a position to advance and influence policy and funding that promotes the reality that in all stages of their lives the crucial support, encouragement and resources are available without waiting an extended, uncertain length of time and are delivered by a direct care workforce whose value is reflected in the wage, working conditions, and respect that underscore their vital importance to this population and our state.”

The Maine Association of Community Service Providers works diligently to ensure that providers, such as Waban, and those that they serve throughout Maine have the resources and the support that they need.

AUGUSTA

Guardian training offered in March

The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program will offer its spring training March 8-11 for individuals who wish to volunteer as advocates for Maine children. The four-day, online training is free and is designed to prepare attendees for certification as volunteer guardians ad litem in the Maine District Courts.

Maine CASAs are community volunteers who are appointed to serve as guardians ad litem (GALs) for children who are involved in child protection cases. The foundation of the CASA’s work is learning about the case and then advising the court what the CASA believes is in the child’s best interest.

CASAs come from a wide variety of professional and personal backgrounds and are guided throughout the process by CASA program staff. CASAs bring their own unique perspectives to their work as volunteers.

Those interested in the training must complete an application and, if invited to participate, must also complete criminal and child protection services background checks.

For more details, contact Maine CASA Legal Services Advisor Darren Defoe at 213-2864 or by e-mail at [email protected]

PORTLAND

Bishop announces priest assignment

Bishop Robert Deeley announced that Fr. Dominic Tumusiime, AJ, has been assigned as a parochial vicar to St. Anthony of Padua Parish (Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Windham, the summer chapel of Our Lady of Sebago in Sebago, St. Anne Church in Gorham, and St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook) effective Jan. 18.

Since August of 2016, Fr. Tumusiime has served as a parochial vicar at Good Shepherd Parish (Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco; St. Joseph Church, Biddeford; St. Margaret Church, Old Orchard Beach; St. Philip Church, Lyman; St. Brendan Chapel, Biddeford Pool).

Born in Rubanda, Uganda, Fr. Tumusiime was ordained to the priesthood in 1993 and has served as a parish priest in Ethiopia; a “father in-charge” of peace and justice/gender issues for the Apostolic Vicariate of Awasa in Ethiopia; the regional secretary for the Apostles of Jesus (AJ) Uganda Region; and parochial vicar and administrator at Catholic churches in Oregon. Tumusiime also helped found the Rubanda Solidarity Development Association and the Rubanda Solidarity Nursery/Primary School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sacred theology from the Pontificia Università Urbaniana in Rome and in 2007 he got his master’s degree in human development and food security from the Università Degli Studi, also in Rome.

SCARBOROUGH

Bank provides meals to front-line health care workers

Town & Country Federal Credit Union thanked frontline healthcare workers for an incredible year of dedication and commitment by providing them with holiday meals on Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1 at COVID units at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, and Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

In addition to supporting healthcare workers, the credit union also supported local businesses Sisters Gourmet Deli in Portland and The Deli and Company in Saco, by partnering with them to have the meals prepared and delivered safely to all three facilities according to all health protocols.

“We owe huge debts of gratitude to our frontline healthcare workers who have been truly remarkable not only throughout the past year but throughout the entire pandemic, under tremendously challenging circumstances,” stated Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing and community outreach at Town & Country.

