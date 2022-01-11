MID COAST HOSPITAL
Carson James Roberge, born Dec. 22, 2021 to Gwen Roberge of Lisbon. Grandparents are Alison Douglass of Topsham and Jason Douglass of Mechanic Falls. Great-grandparents are Margi Snyder and Tom Bouchard of Lisbon, and Debbie and Rodney Douglass of Bowdoinham.
John Robert Lawrence, born Dec. 28 to Kaitlyn Marie Lawrence (Freney) and Michael John Lawrence of Brunswick. Grandparents are Robert and Dawn of West Chester, Pa., and Geoffrey and Sheena of Oaks, Pa. Great-grandparents are Sheila Horton of Oaks, Pa., and Patrick McFadden of Chichester, Pa.
