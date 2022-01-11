OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Richard A. Parker, 75, husband of Cheryl, retired Old Orchard Beach Firefighter, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, at Maine Medical Center.

Visiting hours for the public will be held on Saturday Jan. 15 from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A private memorial service for immediate family will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with U.S. Army Honors. The family is requesting mask wearing for all attendees

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous