AUGUSTA – Stanley John Sobus of Augusta, Maine and Punta Gorda, Fla. passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2022. Stan was born in Augusta on May 7, 1934, the son of Walter and Anna Rolex Sobus.

He attended Augusta schools and graduated with high honors from Cony High School in 1952. He attended Bentley College and earned a degree in finance. While in high school he was in the Naval Reserves continuing his service time in the US Navy, until his honorable discharge in 1959. After leaving the Navy, he continued his career with the State of Maine Department of Transportation and worked for the state for 35 years, retiring in 1987 as the Director of Transportation.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks, a Shriner, the American Legion and the Augusta Area Military Association.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Emiley Burdzel Sobus; two sons, Stanley Sobus II and his wife Joyce of Cumberland, David Sobus and his partner Jayne Morang of Chelsea; granddaughters Aja Sobus of Cumberland and Angela Fredheim of Portland; two great-grandchildren; Madison and Jon Thomas Fredheim of Portland; and several nieces and nephews.

Stan will be membered as a soft spoken, hardworking, loving husband, and father who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or

a worthy organization

of your choice

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous