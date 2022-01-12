BRIDGTON – Adolph S. Kiper, Jr, 81, died Friday Jan. 7, 2022, at Bridgton Hospital. He was born in Camden, N.J. on Feb. 10, 1940, the son of Adolph S. and (Mary E. Worrell) Kiper, Sr.

Adolph worked on horse ranches in the southwest desert of Arizona and Nevada, where he met Roy Rogers, John Wayne, and Gene Autry.

Adolph enjoyed swimming, farming, his dogs, playing Santa and working at Liberty Tax Services in Woodfords Corner Portland, playing Uncle Sam.

Adolph is survived by two sisters Mary Roak and Elizabeth Kiper; nephews, Gary Clark, Michael Clark, Fritz Huether, Gary Joseph Clark, and Michael Clark Jr., nieces Tabitha Grace Clark, Marion Leach, Twyla Clark, Billie Jo Rohloff and Michelle Clark.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister Catherine Leach; niece, Laura Leach and nephews, Timothy Kiper, Raymond Huether and John Huether.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton. To share memories and online condolences with the family please go to http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Guest Book