Barbara Allan Long 1927 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Barbara Allan Long, 94, of Brunswick, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Born Nov. 3, 1927 in Riverside, Calif., she was the daughter of John S. Allan and Helen Gordon Allan. She and her husband, John B. Long, who died in 2009, were married on May 7, 1948. Throughout their long and happy years together, they lived in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and Maine. The Longs lived in Atlantic Beach, Fla. for more than 30 years where their front porch welcomed friends and neighbors almost every day. Whether it was for a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, the Long’s porch felt like home to many. More recently, they moved to Maine where they had a home on Bailey Island and one at Thornton Oaks in Brunswick. Mrs. Long loved Maine’s fall colors and winter snow. No matter where they lived, their annual Christmas party was a festive and jolly celebration for all. During the 1960s, the Longs helped start the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Thousand Oaks, Calif., with Sunday services held in their home. Mrs. Long was active in the Junior Leagues of California, Colorado, and Florida. She was involved in volunteer work at the Presbyterian churches of which she was a member and volunteered for many functions in support of her children’s schools and sports teams. Later she would return to substitute teaching to help put her children through college. Mrs. Long loved baseball and was an avid and knowledgeable Red Sox fan, following the players through thick and thin and taking great joy in their triumphs. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, and each day she would complete one or more, always in ink. She was an excellent cook, and her pie crusts, fried chicken, deviled eggs, and chocolate chip cookies were second to none. She loved to read and especially enjoyed novels set in Scotland, her ancestral homeland, which she visited many times throughout her life. The Longs loved to travel, and whether they were traveling internationally or in the United States, every trip was an adventure. Mrs. Long is survived by her son, John Allan Long of Bailey Island, her daughter, Mindy Long DiSalvo and her husband Peter of Roswell, Ga,, and grandson Peter John Long DiSalvo of Woodstock, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Jeannie Mathews of Arizona; nephew Kenny Baumgartner of Puerto Rico; cousins Charlotte Lenox, Elizabeth Gibson and husband Allan, and Helen Trainor and husband Tony, all of Scotland; cousin Sheila Bell of Long Beach, Calif.; niece Erin Webb and nephew David Bell of California. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Orr’s and Bailey Island Fire and Rescue P.O. Box 177 Orr’s Island, ME 04066 http://www.obifd.org or: Willing Helpers, Inc. P.O. Box 233 Bailey Island, ME 04003

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous