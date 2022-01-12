BUXTON/ STANDISH – Perry A. Clark, 61, dedicated artist and Freemason, passed away at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 9, 2022, after a long battle with COVID 19. The full obituary is forthcoming. Visiting hours to celebrate Perry’s life will be held on Sunday Jan. 16, from 12 – 2 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. At 2 p.m., a Masonic Service will be held at the funeral home.The family requests that attendees wear masks.

