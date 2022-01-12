WESTBROOK – James Yalouris, 84, of Westbrook, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022.

He was a talented musician, always ready to play a tune on the piano. All one had to do was hum a song, and he could play it. He was a proud Greek immigrant who never failed to remind anyone who would listen of Greece’s enormous contributions to the world. He had a difficult life, beginning in 1942 at the age of six when his family, mother, father, a cousin, and one-month-old sister, fled from their island of Chios to escape from Nazi occupation and persecution. After an arduous journey, they ended in Alexandria, Egypt in a refugee camp at Moses Wells. His mother, Demetra Yalouris, was a nurse midwife and served at the hospital there, and his father, Matheos Yalouris, was fighting Rommel in North Africa, so he and his baby sister, Artemis (Dianna), were left in an orphanage for several years until the family was able to return to Greece together after the war ended.

In the 1950s, he and his father emigrated to South Portland, sponsored by his uncle. Three years later, the rest of the family joined them. After graduating from South Portland High School, he joined the Navy for four years and served on Guantanamo naval base. Thanks to the G.I. Bill, he graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in social work, his career until retirement.

He leaves behind his daughter, Sofia Yalouris; his sister, Dianna Y. Christakos, his brother, Fred Yalouris and wife Charlotte; his cousin, Vicky Austin; and his nieces and nephews.

May he rest in peace.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

