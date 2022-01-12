Nancy A. Stambach 1943 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Nancy A. Stambach, 78, of Topsham, Maine, formally of Aberdeen, N.J., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Nancy was born May 14, 1943 in Sanford, Maine to parents Charles B. Buck and Margaret Grover Buck of West Newfield, Maine. In the 1950’s, during the height of the polio epidemic, Nancy contracted polio at the age of 11 and never regained the ability to walk. Nevertheless, nothing stopped her from excelling at her studies and she graduated from Sanford High School near the top of her class and went on to Upsala College in East Orange, N.J. At Upsala, Nancy met her best friend, Valerie Bond, and her future husband, Marcel “Marty” Stambach, and they married while Nancy was still finishing her degree in History. She dreamed of being a teacher, but was told she could not because of her disability which made her more determined to succeed at something (everything!) else. During college, Nancy learned to drive a 57 Chevy Blue Angel with specialized hand controls – driving was something she had been wanting to do and she did it. During this early part of her life, Nancy had to navigate physical barriers everywhere because nothing was handicapped accessible at that time. She was fiercely independent despite her disability. After Upsala, Nancy and Marty settled down in East Orange and Nancy began her career in pension planning, and they began their family and had two daughters, Rebecca and Catherine. They relocated to Aberdeen, N.J. to finish raising their family. Nancy took a decade break from the work force during this time, and afterwards went back to work for the same company for a few years before leaving and starting a pension planning business, Red Bank Pension Services with her co-worker then partner Bob Hahn. Nancy and Bob’s business grew over the years into a medium sized successful company. During this time she was divorced from Marty and never remarried. Throughout her adulthood, Nancy travelled extensively with family and friends on cruises and trips around the world. She navigated foreign countries with her wheelchair – nothing would stop her! Nancy retired early due to complications from polio and relocated back to her home state of Maine in 2000. Nancy volunteered teaching adult reading, volunteered at the food co-op in Topsham, was treasurer of her church, Mid-Coast Presbyterian in Topsham, and enjoyed hobbies such as gardening, quilting, sewing, crafting and was an avid reader, enjoying her book club. Nancy made many beautiful quilts that she gave to members of her family and the local hospital. Nancy was predeceased by her parents and her brothers Archer Buck and Charles “Hap” Buck as well as her friend Valerie Bond and Marty Stambach. She is survived by her sisters, Eunice Buck Sargent of West Newfield, Maine, Theresa Dube of Saco Maine, sister-in-law Beverly Buck of Waterboro, Maine; her two daughters Rebecca Stambach of Aberdeen, N.J. and Catherine Stambach and Al Giusto of South Portland, Maine; as well as a grandson Lucas Giusto. Nancy also leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial “life celebration” will be held at a later date for immediate family.

