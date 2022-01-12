Sharon L. Coskery 1958 – 2022 FREEPORT – Sharon L. (Constantine) Coskery, 63, of Freeport peacefully passed away on Sunday morning Jan. 9, 2022 at her home with her husband by her side. She was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on Oct. 17, 1958, a daughter of the late Antonio and Irene (Massing) Constantine. Being the daughter of a military family, Sharon moved around a lot as a child. She did attend and was a graduate of Kennebunk High School. She married Paul Coskery on June 23, 1993. Together they resided in Freeport and spent many wonderful years together. Sharon will always be remembered for her love of motorcycle riding and spending quality time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by many. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul of Freeport; her two sons, Mark Small of Waterboro and Christopher Libby of Freedom, N.H., her stepdaughter, Julie Thrift of Hendersonville, N.C.; her sisters, Shirley, Gloria, Diane and Elizabeth; and her grandchildren, Megan, Samuel, Stephanie, Noah, Jordan and Emmalee. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Constantine. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com A Celebration of Sharon’s life will take place at a later date. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers may make a charitable contribution in Sharon’s memory to: American Cancer Society Maine Chapter One Bowdoin Mill Island Ste 300 Topsham, ME 04086 or: Freeport Elders Association PO Box 176 Freeport, ME 04032

