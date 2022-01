HOLLIS – Gertrude “Trudy” Smith, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Hollis on Jan. 7, 2022.

A funeral service at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will be announced in the spring along with the full obituary.

Trudy will be buried next to her husband Hank at the Whitehouse Road Cemetery behind her homestead.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

