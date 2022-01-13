KENNEBUNK – John S. White, 88, passed away Jan. 5, 2022 at his Kennebunk home with his family and loved ones by his side. He was born Dec. 29, 1933 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, the son of Stanley Lord and Maude Leona (MacFarland) White.

John graduated from Edward Little High School in 1951. He then studied at the University of Maine, Orono receiving a Bachelor of Science on Chemical Engineering in 1955. He served in the US Army from 1955-1957. He married Joanne M. Gray of Auburn in 1958. Later in life, he continued his education by obtaining a Masters of Business Administration from the American International College in Springfield, Mass.

He worked as a chemical engineer for most of his life, most significantly at Tubed Products in Easthampton, MA. While in Easthampton, he was a member of the Lions Club and an active member in the Easthampton Congregational Church where he sang in the choir and was active on many steering committees.

John was always active in the churches he attended. In his later years, he attended the First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport where he sang in the choir and served as Moderator, Trustee, and Deacon as needed.

He considered his retirement idyllic. He loved his home state of Maine and its natural environment. He made wooden kayaks for his family and loved the ocean, enjoying sea kayaking as well as sailing. Other activities included helping his son-in-law Jared with various building projects which included his Harpswell and Kennebunk homes. He also endeavored into volunteering for ecological projects such as Maine Healthy Beaches, Kennebunk Conservation Commission by serving on subcommittees, surveying vernal pools and performing water sampling and studying beach erosion. Retirement also allowed him time to work on family genealogy, travel and spend time with beloved family.

John is survived by three daughters, Beth Damon and husband Jared, Andrea Root and husband Harry, and Melissa Connolly and husband Charles, and a son Kimball White; four grandchildren Amanda Francella, Jonathan Damon, Lauren Damon, and Maxim White. He also had three great- grandchildren, Benjamin Francella, Madilynn Damon and Jackson Damon. He was also loved as family by Robert, Susan, Mary and Richard Alcock and Mary Daley.

He was predeceased by a son Bradford as an infant; a sister Lucille Rigby; and companion Susan Daley Alcock.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Congregational Church at a later date.

A note of appreciation to Mary Daley, Beth Damon, and Beacon Hospice for the care he received at the end of his life.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Arrangements are with The Fortin Group, 217 Turner Street, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: the Laudholm Trust at Wells Reserve, the First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport or to your local animal shelter

