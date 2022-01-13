Bernice E. Belanger 1935 – 2022 SCARBOROUGH – Bernice E. Belanger, 86, of Brunswick peacefully passed away on Monday Jan. 10, 2022 at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough with her family by her side. She was born in West Peru on April 6, 1935, a daughter of the late Albert and Lillian (MacAllister) Martin. She grew up in the West Peru area and attended local schools there. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School. After high school, Bernice worked at Davis & Auarbach Shoe Co. as well as the Worumbo Mill in Lisbon Falls. She was also a waitress at the Bowdoin Hotel in Brunswick. She will always be remembered for her love of church, camping, cooking, doing crafts, going to the beach and gardening. Her family was of utmost importance to her and spending quality time with them was very valued. She was a member of the Maine Street Baptist Church as well as the American Legion Auxiliary for 31 years. She cooked for the cribbage players at the Legion for 7 and a half years. She will be deeply missed by many. She is survived by her loving husband, Lucien L. Belanger of Brunswick; and her daughter, Jessica Cooper and her husband Chris of Yarmouth. She also leaves behind her two brothers, Norman and Doug Martin; her two grandchildren, Jacob and Morgan Cooper; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Alan Louis Belanger; and her three sisters; Alberta Wentworth, Florence Moody and Constance Bernard. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341.

