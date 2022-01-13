SCARBOROUGH – Roger L Soucy ,96, passed away on Wednesday Jan. 5, 2022. Roger was born in Canada to Edward Soucy and Elodie Picard. He grew up in Canada and then completed his school experience in Madawaska Maine.

Roger began his life long career with Maine Public Service Company in Presque Isle where he also raised his four children with ex-wife Theresa. During his retirement years Roger would frequently be seen peddling his bike around Presque Isle visiting his friends. Roger also loved to come down to the greater Portland area to visit his children and enjoy his beloved Maine seacoast. In 2006, Roger moved to Windham, Maine in order to be closer to family and enjoy time with them during his final years.

Roger was predeceased by his eldest son Jerry Soucy and his ex-wife Theresa. Roger is survived by his brother Gil Soucy and his wife Pat of Madawaska; his daughter Muriel of Scarborough, his son Bob and wife Debra of Standish and his daughter Alice of Windham. Roger is also survived by his grandchildren Jeff with wife Sheri, Maria with husband Matt and Emily with husband Brett. Roger was also blessed with five great-grandchildren Jason, Madison, Miles, Mayson and Landon.

﻿A memorial mass will be celebrated at Saint Maximillian Kolbe Church in Scarborough Me on Tuesday March 29 at 10 a.m..

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to: the Greater Portland

Refuge League

Guest Book