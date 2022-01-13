The ice disk made a return to the Presumpscot River in Westbrook Tuesday, but it was a brief visit.

By Wednesday morning, the forming disk had frozen onto the shore, much as it did in 2019 when it caught the world’s attention after forming and spinning for three weeks.

The 2019 disk drew thousands of curious spectators, generated what would have amounted to $19 million in exposure for local businesses, according to city marketing and economic development officials, and was featured in media worldwide.

The question now is, will the disk stay stuck or will it break free and spin on?

