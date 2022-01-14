On the fringe of winter

Bridgton Hospital Guild has one last hurrah

The now-dissolved Bridgton Hospital Guild, which ran the thrift shop on Main Street and the hospital coffee shop that helped raise funds to purchase needed equipment for the hospital, has made its final donation of $40,000. The funds were presented by Guild president Marlise Libby and treasurer JoAnn Morasse. The money will go toward purchasing a state-of-the-art 3D mammogram unit. Peter Wright, president of the hospital, expressed sincere gratitude to the guild’s volunteers and their efforts to raise funds to buy this essential equipment for the hospital.

Museum restoration project

The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity has received a $2,500 grant from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust of Portland to help with the conservation and restoration of the ceiling and parlor in one of Bridgton’s oldest buildings, which is now part of the museum. The house contains Rufus Porter School landscape murals, and the grant money will go toward hiring professional restorers to fix the plaster on the walls with the painted murals. To learn more about the museum and its programs, go to rufusportermuseum.org.

Free Narcan training

Free training to learn how to administer the anti-overdose drug Narcan is being presented at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, by Lake Region Recovery Center in partnership with Maine Access Points. Participants can stop by the center on the hospital campus behind the old hospital building to Zoom or access Zoom meeting ID #86337728738. The nasal spray is FDA-approved for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. The center will also offer free, rapid-result HIV and hepatitis C testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. For more information about both events, call 803-8707.

Caregiver support group

A Family Caregiver Support Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bridgton Community Center (behind Renys on Depot Street) on the second Wednesday of each month. The group is sponsored by Southern Maine Agency on Aging. Confidentiality is respected. For further information, call 647-3116.

Historically speaking

The Bridgton Historical Society will showcase talks on local history presented by Mike Davis at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street. “History of Pleasant Mountain, Part 2” is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 13. The talks are free and open to the public, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information call, the historical society at 647-3699.

Rotary Club holds talk

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club welcomes Gregg Dowty, Ed.D., of the Rotary Club of Dover, New Hampshire, to speak on “the effect of adverse childhood experiences on human development and health challenges,” according to a release. Dowty has spent his entire career in education working with children, several decades of which were in central Maine. He will discuss how adverse childhood experiences contribute to future problems in health, decision making, stress, brain development and more.

The virtual presentation is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20; email [email protected] for Zoom access.

Perri Black can be reached at [email protected] or 647-8272.

