Mrs. Windham pledges to fight mental illness

Windham’s representative in this year’s Mrs. Maine America Pageant is Christina Erde, a wife and mother of two who will use this prestigious platform to help promote mental health awareness in our community.

The pageant celebrates the achievements, poise and personality of today’s married women and is the official preliminary competition for the National Mrs. America competition.

“What drew me to this pageant in particular was a wonderful woman I met on Facebook,” Erde said. “Cindy Peters was Mrs. Maine in 2017 and she encouraged me to enter. Through my participation, I plan on immersing myself in the Windham community and hope to make a difference through volunteer service.”

Erde is taking on the cause of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in her platform. NAMI Maine is dedicated to building better lives for the 1 in 4 Mainers who are affected by mental illness. She chose this organization because she has firsthand experience with the trials of dealing with mental health challenges. Four years ago, Erde suffered a mental breakdown and is willing to share those painful memories with others.

“If it helps one person, I’ve done my job,” she said.

Presently, Erde is seeking business and individual sponsors to support her in her quest for the title of Mrs. Maine. Sponsors will receive any number of volunteer services. Erde can speak at a forum of one’s choice, greet customers, sign autographs and will do her best to positively promote a business. For more information on helping Erde fulfill her dream, contact her at 653-7595.

New parish priest

The Rev. Dominic Tumusiime will be the parochial vicar of St. Anthony of Padua Parish beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18. He will be serving Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Windham as well as the summer chapel of Our Lady of Sebago in Sebago, St. Anne Church in Gorham and St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook.

Born in Rubanda, Uganda, Tumusiime was ordained to the priesthood in 1993. His calling has taken him to places around the world, including Ethiopia, Uganda and Oregon, and in 2007, he earned a master’s degree in human development and food security from the Universita Degli Studi in Rome, Italy. Most recently, he was parochial vicar at the Good Shepherd Parish in Southern Maine that consists of Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco, St. Joseph Church in Biddeford, St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard Beach, St. Philip Church in Lyman and St. Brendan Church in Biddeford Pool.

S’mores and skate nights

Winter can make us feel housebound and, before you know it, cabin fever has set in. To help get you out of the doldrums, Windham Parks & Recreation is hosting old-fashioned skating parties again this year. Held at Lippman Park, there will be a campfire for warming, s’mores, lights and music. All you have to do is bring your skates.

This year’s S’mores and Skate Nights take place from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 22, weather permitting. Date changes or cancellations will be posted on windhamrecreation.com and on the Windham Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Skate Nights are free to the public and require no registration, so be sure to stop by and take part in the winter fun.

Full of beans

There will be a bean supper with all the fixings from 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Windham Veterans Center, behind the Windham Hannaford. The meal will consist of beans, beans and more beans. In addition, you can help yourself to classic sides and casseroles, potato salad, other salads, hot dogs, desserts and beverages. There will also be a pie auction and a 50/50 raffle. The price for dinner is $8; kids under 12 dine for free.

