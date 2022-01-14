New Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee accepting members

The select board is accepting applications for members of the ad hoc Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee after voting to form the committee Jan. 3. The group consists of seven residents and a liaison from the select board. The committee will be charged with reviewing town policies and developing a statement for the town. Members will make recommendations to the board at the end of six months. Completed applications are due by March 2. The application can be accessed at newgloucester.com.

Join the snowmobile club

Are you a snowmobiler? Support the sport and join the local club – Royal Rivers Riders Snowmobile Club. Active members do everything from trail maintenance in the summer and trail grooming in the winter to fundraising events, repairing or replacing bridges, erecting signage, distributing maps and maintaining grooming equipment.

The club has 23 miles of trails from New Gloucester to Auburn, Gray and Poland that members maintain.

RRR Snowmobile Club membership dues are $20 per year. Add Maine Snowmobile Association dues for a cost of $35 for joining both organizations. Proceeds go toward trail maintenance, bridge repairs and signs. MSA members also receive the association’s newspaper for the season. Call Andrea Segars at 577-2563 for more information or send a message through the website at royalriverriders.net.

Making Tracks

Wander out on a snowy adventure at Pineland Farms from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 25. Participants ages 4 and older will gear up in snowshoes and warm winter wear to go for a short walk through the fields. They’ll be striving to see evidence of wildlife along the way.

The Making Tracks family program is headquartered at the Education Barn, down the road from the white silo on Valley Farm. The fee of $7 per person includes snowshoe rental. Pre-registration is required at shop.pinelandfarms.org/collections/all-classes-events.

Before visiting, review Pineland’s COVID-19 policies online. Direct any questions you may have to the Education Department at 650-3031 or [email protected]

The program is weather-dependent.

Vaccine clinic rescheduled

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been rescheduled to Friday, Jan. 14, from 2-5 p.m. at New Gloucester Fire-Rescue, 611 Lewiston Road.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at no cost will be administered. Moderna, J&J and Pfizer will be available. Note that the Pfizer booster is approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. Those who need transportation or have questions are asked to call 926-4126.

Holiday closure

All town facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

