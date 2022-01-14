WINDHAM – Bernice E. Skolfield, 87, died Jan. 5, 2022 of natural causes in Windham, Maine. Born May 9, 1934 in Rockland, Maine to Winfield Scott Melvin Jr. and Marion Susan Oxton, she was one of five children who enjoyed living a loving, rural life, with extended family.

During her childhood, her family relocated to Portland, where she later graduated from Portland High School with honors. While in high school, Bernice married her sweetheart, Monteville Leroy Sloan, the father of her four children, Monte Jr., Randy, Reed and Darleen.

When her children were young, the couple found the perfect cottage and moved it to a lot in Cape Elizabeth where they raised their family. Bernice enjoyed walks on the beach, crafting, gardening, cooking and her church.

Following the accidental death of her first husband in 1967, Bernice married Thomas Skolfield and they continued to live in the cottage until Tom’s death in 2016.

After Tom’s death, Bernice went to live with her son Randy and his family. She spent her last years between Windham and the cabin Downeast where she could sit on the porch and look at the ocean and watch the eagles soar overhead. Like her mother before her, she studied the Bible, loved flowers and birds and reveled in nature.

Besides her children and their spouses, she leaves seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

At her request, there will be no service.

