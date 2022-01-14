George Henry Musk 1959 – 2022 KENNEBUNKPORT -Beloved son of Carol Sue (Hagerthy) Musk and the late Harry B. Musk, died peacefully Jan. 10, 2022 in his sleep during the night. George was born Jan. 14, 1959 and grew up in Bath on Green Street where he was an original member of the “Green Street Gang” playing kick ball or hide and seek well into the summer nights under the streetlights. George ran through Quimby Field, climbing trees and running through Huse School woods, riding bikes w/ the family dog, Lassie. George was one of “The Kids” in the summer recreational program at Huse school. He was the first baseman on back-to-back little league championship teams for the Elks. He was the starting center as a 4th grader for the championship flag football team. George was active in the Red Cross summer swim program- Jr. lifesaving. Sr lifesaving, and WSI lifesaving, and at Camp Davenport. George learned to caddy and play golf at Sebasco Estates where he became the lifeguard all through high school and college. George learned how to skate on Goddards Pond and spent many nights skating or tobogganing at the golf course. George learned to ski at SkyHy and was an accomplished Sugarloaf ski club member. George graduated from Morse High School in 1977 with high honors. He was an outstanding student athlete. He was a member of the National Honor Society, and the Dirigo boys captain of the swim team where he held the long-distance record for many years. George enjoyed helping to build the class Homecoming floats and was in every MOHIBA while at Morse High School. George loved school and loved his classmates. George went down to Boston for college and graduated from Tufts University in 1981 earning duel degrees in Middle Eastern business studies and Theology. He discovered his love for music and cooking in Boston, where he was a successful chef at various restaurants and regularly attended punk rock concerts. Eventually George discovered his true calling; sales and entrepreneurship. He built a very successful independent entrepreneurial business on Wall Street and later was a Regional Sales Manager for Indoff Corporation. George was very proud of the fact that he was a “work at home” pioneer and had worked successfully from home for over 30 years while at Indoff Corporation. In George’s later life, he discovered a passion for karate and continued being an advent cook, and loved reading. He also loved watching sports, often bringing his children to Bowdoin College hockey games. And almost never missing a New England Patriots game. In George’s heart after all the accolades and successes his three children Bryan, Ashley and Christopher were his most cherished achievements. His children will always remember him for his sense of humor, positive attitude on life, and always having good advice no matter how bad the situation was. George’s intellect, wit, and unique spin on life will be sadly missed. George is survived by his mother, Carol Sue (Hagerthy) Musk; brother, Greg Musk, and his wife Gail, sister, Cynthia Musk-Fontanez and her husband Fran; his wife Laurie Musk; his children, son, Bryan Musk and his wife, Alicia and their two wonderful children Henry and Amelia Rae; son, Christopher Musk, daughter, Ashley Musk; “The Cousins” Pamela, Tamara, Cama, Dana, Sue Ellen, and Albert Hagerthy, Brian, Julie, Annie Mulligan; and many nieces and nephews who were all loved. A special reach out to Todd Prawer, Lonny Povich, and Todd Coffin, his childhood best friends. George would be remiss if he didn’t mention in good humor “no hard feelings” to Mary, Lois, and Laurie…for better or worse.

Guest Book