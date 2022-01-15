As we watched the different remembrances commemorating the anniversary of Jan. 6, we realized that we had to ask the question: “Whose side are you on?”

Watching these ceremonies, we noticed the shocking lack of any Republican presence, other than Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. We realized just how divided our country is and how many people obviously still believe the “Big Lie.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger was unable to attend, but anyone who has been watching or listening to any of the news is aware that, like Rep. Cheney and all the Democratic U.S. representatives, he does not support the “Big Lie.” How sad it is that only one party still believes in democracy and the rule of law.

It is time to take a stand and make sure that voting rights, our freedom and the Constitution don’t go the way of a Third World country. Too many of our brave men and women fought and died in world wars to protect our precious democracy. We owe it to all those who fought and died to protect this democracy.

Wayne and Glenis Elliott

West Bath

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: