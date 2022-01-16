PORTLAND — Traffic on the Casco Bay Bridge was reduced to one lane Sunday morning after a motorist crashed into a gate as it was coming down, police said.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. a motorist was driving from Portland into South Portland on the bridge when the gate that stops traffic for a boat passing underneath was coming down. The motorist was blinded by the sun, could not see the gate, and crashed into it, Portland Police Department Sgt. Brent Ross said.

Ross and three other officers responded to the scene to direct traffic. Even though it was a Sunday morning, “you’d be surprised. There were 50 to 60 cars backed up,” Ross said.

No injuries were reported.

Maine Department of Transportation was on the bridge repairing the gate, Ross said.