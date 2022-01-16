Our latest polls for the winter sports season. These polls were first released on twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.
Boys’ basketball
1) South Portland
2) Portland
3) Falmouth
4) Yarmouth
5) Cheverus
6) Freeport
Girls’ basketball
1) Cheverus
2) Greely
3) Falmouth
4) Scarborough
5) Yarmouth
6) NYA
Boys’ hockey
1) SP/Freeport/Waynflete
2) Greely
3) Scarborough
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) Cheverus/Yarmouth
6) Falmouth
Girls’ hockey
1) Cheverus
2) Scarborough
3) Cape/SP/Waynflete
4) Falmouth
5) Yarmouth/Freeport
6) Greely
