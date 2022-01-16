Our latest polls for the winter sports season. These polls were first released on twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.

Boys’ basketball



1) South Portland

2) Portland

3) Falmouth

4) Yarmouth

5) Cheverus

6) Freeport

Girls’ basketball

1) Cheverus

2) Greely

3) Falmouth

4) Scarborough

5) Yarmouth

6) NYA

Boys’ hockey



1) SP/Freeport/Waynflete

2) Greely

3) Scarborough

4) Cape Elizabeth

5) Cheverus/Yarmouth

6) Falmouth

Girls’ hockey



1) Cheverus

2) Scarborough

3) Cape/SP/Waynflete

4) Falmouth

5) Yarmouth/Freeport

6) Greely

