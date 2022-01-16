A home was destroyed but no injuries were reported during an intense fire Saturday on Kennebec Drive in Lebanon.

The alarm came in at 5:08 p.m. “When we got on the scene there was heavy fire showing,” Lebanon Fire Chief Kurk Flynn said Sunday. “It was a mobile home fully engulfed.”

Mutual aid from surrounding towns had already responded, but the fire was so severe Flynn called a second alarm which summoned more help. “We ended up having (fire departments from) 15 towns on the scene,” the chief said.

The intense fire was difficult to battle in the cold, Flynn said.

“It was very, very cold,” Flynn said. “We tried to keep the pumps circulating to keep the water from freezing. We had a wind chill coming off the lake. It was well below zero with the wind chill.” The home is on a rural road “with tight quarters” and a limited water supply.

Flynn did not have the names of the residents who lived in the home, but said a mother and two children were living there. They got out safely but a dog and a cat are missing, he said.

The chief said the fire started after the mobile home’s pipes had frozen and a kerosene heater “that blows extensive heat just ignited under the trailer,” he said. The kerosene unit did have a flame, he said.

“We did our best, but it was a complete loss,” Flynn said. Firefighters didn’t clear the scene until midnight.

The Red Cross is involved and helping the family, Flynn said.