PORTLAND – Barrett Arnold Duran passed away peacefully surrounded by his family due to complications from COVID-19 on Jan. 12, 2022.

He was born in Dover-Foxcroft, the son of Arnold E. Duran and Ella L. Bean. He grew up in Corinth and Portland, and graduated from Deering High School in 1973.

After high school, Barrett followed his passion for music and attended Northeast Broadcasting School. This led him to his career in sales, starting with WJBQ radio station and most recently in the automotive industry. Barrett met Joanne “Jody” Schwalbenberg on a blind date through mutual friends, and the two later married and raised their family in Falmouth. He took great pride in watching his children in their various sporting events, including football, basketball, hockey, track, and swimming. He also enjoyed spending time with family at the camp in Stetson. He will be remembered for his warm smile, charming personality, and mastery of corny jokes.

Barrett was predeceased by his father in 2004 and recently his mother in December 2021.

He is survived by his children Tyler Duran and wife Sarah of Belgrade, Ethan Duran and wife Brianna DiDonato-Duran of Gorham, and Laura Qualey and husband Richard of Portland; his former wife of 32 years, Jody Duran of Falmouth; siblings Janice Benjamin of Portland, Terry Duran and wife Karla of Corinth, and Kevin Duran and wife Carol of Biddeford; along with many nieces and nephews.

Diddy out.

Services and interment will be held in the spring in Corinth.

