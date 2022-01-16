WESTBROOK – John G. Richardson Sr., passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2021, at The Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook.

John was born on Nov. 4, 1933 in Washington, D.C. He grew up in the nearby town of Mount Rainer, Md. As a young child, family and friends gave him the nickname “Chick.” John graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in 1951, where he lettered as a halfback for the varsity football team. He served four years honorably in the United States Air Force.

On Jan. 8, 1955, he married Patricia Ann St. Peter of Washington, D.C. Together they raised three boys John G. Richardson Jr of Brunswick, Mark W. Richardson of Hookstown, Pa., and Brian P. Richardson of Newtown Square, Pa.

John had a strong desire to be active in community service starting as a youth in the late 1940s at the Mount Rainer Volunteer Fire Department. When John and his family moved to Riverdale, Md. in 1963, he joined the Riverdale Heights Volunteer Fire Department serving as Chief from 1966-1977.

John and his family are avid sports fans particularly University of Maryland athletics. He was a Diamondback Terrapin Cub member contributing to the booster club from 1977 through the 2020 season. The family enjoyed watching live sporting events as a way of making lasting family remembrances.

The family had an affinity for state of Maine through his wife’s family hailing from the Orno and Springfield communities. They enjoyed making the annual family vacation to their lakeside camp on Bottle Lake, aptly named, “Cead Mile Failte” which translates to (a hundred thousand welcomes).

John enjoyed a rich and rewarding career in the U.S. Government initially as an Air Traffic Controller starting in 1957 at the Washington, D.C. Air Route Traffic Control Center originally at Hanger 6, Washington National Airport and then transferring to the newly constructed facility at Leesburg, Va. location in late 1963. His career spanned over 30 years, which saw the commercial aviation jet age transform the nation’s air transportation system. He was influential in building the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Management system. He retired from the FAA in 1989 having served as Branch Manager of the Air Traffic Control System Command Center at FAA Headquarters Washington, D.C. After retirement, John went on to work for the Computer Science Corporation as Director of Air Traffic Management Systems, where he supervised the installation of equipment allowing for the safe and efficient flow of air traffic between air traffic facilities.

John was predeceased by his wife, Patricia; and son, John Jr.

He was known as, “Chief” or “Grampy” to his two surviving sons, Mark W. Richardson, Brian P. Richardson; and seven grandchildren, John, Glen, Madeline, Mark, Emily, Julia, and Jordan.

A time of sharing and remembering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 22, at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

To share memories of John or to send the family an online condolence, please visitwww.athutchins.com.

Charitable donations are welcome and appreciated to the Portland Youth Football website at portlandyouthfootball.com.

