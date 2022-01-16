FALMOUTH – Jim Galante, 76, Falmouth, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 22, 2021, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Holly. They shared 53 years of marriage, in which they traveled extensively and enjoyed their rescue dogs, Bennie and Charlie. Together they created a unique business, Yard Garb, designing whimsical and interesting sculptures out of recycled metal, which they sold at many galleries and art shows along the Maine coast.

He is also survived by his daughter, Dr. Nicole Galante and her fiancé Mike Kearns, who live in Milbridge. Also surviving sister-in-law Christine Doose; nephew, Mark Paradis, niece, Holly Pierce; and many great-nephews and nieces.

The material handling industry has been forever changed by his work over the last 53 years. He spent the last 25 years with Southworth Products, Falmouth. His career began with Autoquip Corporation, Okla., in 1968.

Jim loved every aspect of his life, he is going to be greatly missed by his family and many others.

Service will be held at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland on Jan. 28 at 1 p.m.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to contribute a video for the service, join the live stream, condolences and donations in lieu of flowers.

