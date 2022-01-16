SCARBOROUGH – Linwood passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2022 at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, at the age of 91, with his wife and family by his side.

Known to many as “Lin” or “Linny”, he was born April 8, 1930 in Scarborough where he lived all his life except for a few years while in the service. His parents were Gladys and Percy Pooler and he had eight siblings. Married July 29, 1950 to Florence “Flonnie” Checkley, they celebrated 71 years of marriage last year.

He worked at production jobs at Hood Ice Cream and Deering Ice Cream retiring in 1992. In later years, he ran his own lawn care business along with a snow-plowing business.

A celebration of life will be planned during safer times for gatherings.

To read the full obituary visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

