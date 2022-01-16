UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio – Mary C. McCarthy, 69, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, formerly of Kennebunkport, passed away on Jan. 10, 2022 after a valiant six-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mary was born on June 20, 1952, in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of Mary C. (Roche) McCarthy and Thomas C. McCarthy. Mary graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, Mass. in 1970 and Emmanuel College, Boston, in 1974 with a degree in Art and Education. She was president of her freshman and sophomore classes at Emmanuel. After graduation, Mary moved to Maine, where she began her distinguished career as a middle school arts educator.

Mary taught at Sanford Junior High School in Sanford (1974-’76), Jack Middle School in Portland (1976-’79), Massabesic Middle School, Waterboro (1979-’80), and in 1980 joined the RSU 21 District in Kennebunk as an Art and Technology Teacher at the Middle School of the Kennebunks until her retirement in 2017. Mary was the recipient of many awards during her career, including the Apple Distinguished Educator Award and the Maine Education Association Middle School Teacher of the Year Award. She also coached cross country, basketball and cheerleading. In addition, she served as president of the RSU 21 Teachers’ Union for 10 years and was head of certification for many years as well.

Mary had a passion for exercise and body building and loved art, dogs, Goose Rocks Beach, and spending time with her family and loved ones above all else. She was also passionate about sustainability and design as evidenced by her work with her students to design and renovate 22 hotel rooms at the Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport.

Mary positively touched the lives of everyone around her. All who knew her talked about her kindness and caring for others. During the last three years, she served as a mentor to numerous other cancer patients. She was always grateful with an attitude filled with hope and joy.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 21 years,Fred Myers; his sons Nicholas (Julie) Myers and grandsons Mason and Zachary (Upper Arlington, Ohio); and Patrick (Lauren) Myers and granddaughters Ava and Mackenzie (Nazareth, Pa,); sister-in-law, Gail Myers (Pittsburgh) and niece and nephew Emily and Brian; brother-in-law, Edward (Veronika) Myers and niece Daphne (Ashford, Conn.); her sister, Gail Graziano and niece and nephew Laura and Thomas (Boston); her brother, Thomas C. (D’Arcy) McCarthy Jr. and her niece Allison McCarthy (Shrewsbury, Mass.) and nephew, Ryan McCarthy (Lindsay) and grand-nephew Caden (Worcester, Mass.)

Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held in the summer on a date to be announced in Kennebunkport.

A donation may be made in Mary’s memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org)

