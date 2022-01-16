SCARBOROUGH – John M. Veltri, of Scarborough, passed away Jan. 10, 2022 at Maine Medical Center.

John was born in Manhattan and moved to Connecticut as a young boy. He graduated from New Milford High School.

John proudly served in the Army at Fort Hood Texas. Upon his discharge he and Marilyn moved to New Milford, Conn. He worked for Kimberly-Clark Corporation for 38 years in several different managerial capacities. Upon retirement, he and Marilyn relocated to Maine, a place that they both cherished.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marilyn.

He is survived by his daughters Denise (Dennis), Michelle (Ron); his grandchildren Meredith, John, Casey and Taylor; along with his friend, Ruth. He will be sorely missed.

A celebration of life for John and Marilyn will be held this summer. Burial will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in John’s memory may be made to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House at

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074

or given online at

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give.

