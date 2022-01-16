VANCOUVER, BC – Robert “Bob” McCammon passed away on Dec. 23, 2021 at his home in Vancouver, BC.

Bob was born in Kenora, ON and had a storied 46-year career in professional hockey. He was quick-witted, full of energy, and always ready to talk hockey. He was outgoing – everyone in the hockey world knew him well.

Career highlights: IHL Port Huron Flags Defenseman 1962-1973 and Head Coach 1973-1977; AHL Maine Mariners Head Coach 1977-1978 and 1978-1982; NHL Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach 1978-1979; NHL Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach and General Manager 1982-1984; NHL Edmonton Oilers Assistant Coach 1985-1986, Assistant Coach and Head of Player Development 1995-1998; NHL Vancouver Canucks Head Coach 1987-1991; He ran a junior team in the WHL from 1992-1994; IHL Vice President 1998-2001; NHL Detroit Red Wings Pro Scout 2001-2008.

Bob had many individual and team awards in his career, including All Star Defenseman for the Port Huron Flags, Coach of the Year honors in the IHL, AHL and runner up Coach of the Year in the NHL. He won three Turner Cup Championships with the Port Huron Flags (IHL), two Calder Cup Championships with the Maine Mariners (AHL) and three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers (NHL).

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun described Bob well: “If you didn’t get to know Bob McCammon, hang with him, be called a name by him, learn from him, then that is truly unfortunate. The longtime NHL coach and pro scout and everything else in between passed away the other day. He was unique and hysterical and a pure character of hockey. He won’t just be missed. He can’t be duplicated.”

Bob leaves behind his wife, Maureen Fleming; son, Joe (Laurie) McCammon; granddaughter, Ashleigh (Jeremiah) Densmore, grandson, Christopher (fiancée Ally Alamo); and great-grandchildren Cheyann, Dustin and Maxx; sister,Willie (Lorne) Delinsky; niece, Lisa (Arturo); and grandniece, Sam.

Bob was predeceased by his daughter, Susanne (Lowell) Smith. He also leaves behind his first wife (mother of Joe and Susanne) Marie McCammon.

Bob was a wonderful father, husband and friend. He was a coach and mentor to hundreds of hockey players, helping to shape their lives. He loved coming back to Maine every year to visit family and friends. His wife Maureen captured his life and spirit: “I guess what could be said was he loved the game of hockey from the first time he put on skates at the age of 5. He was tremendously grateful for the opportunities he had to play and work in hockey and always said he had the best job in the world. He loved the fans and loved the players. He was loyal, kind, caring and truly passionate about everything he did in life.”

There will be a celebration of life in his honor this spring.

