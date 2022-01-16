SOUTH PORTLAND – Paul Scott DiCenso, 56, lifelong resident of Ferry Village and beloved brother, uncle and friend passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 7, 2022, after a brief illness.

Paul was born in Portland on April 6, 1955, the son of the late Vito David and Camilla (Nappi) DiCenso. He attended South Portland schools and was the youngest of his siblings. He was a self-taught contractor and craftsman. He was known as a perfectionist and was highly praised by his family as well as his customers for his dedication and pride in his work. He had a keen eye for the “big picture”. Paul had a great sense of humor and could ease the tension in any stressful situation.

Paul was a dedicated son, brother, uncle, friend and mentor to so many. Paul dedicated his life to taking care of his mother, being an at home caregiver for his brother Vito while he was in hospice and touching the lives of so many people.

A strong figure in his nieces and nephews lives, he built lifelong memories with them. Wrestling, sports playoffs, many days of laughter and joy coming from the family fun with Uncle Paul downstairs. He was a wonderful neighbor who was always so kind and willing to help anyone at anytime. Decorating for Halloween was a favorite for Paul as the kids and family loved to trick or treat and hand out candy all dressed up. Paul enjoyed the outdoors and was a great hunter and enjoyed fishing in his favorite fishing holes; he also loved gardening.

He enjoyed many rides to Ram Island with his brother, David, and nephews Rudi and David, as well as many hunting trips with his nephews. He was a great cook and prepared many family dinners and outdoor barbecues for his friends and family.

When he went up to hunting camp, he prepared many Thanksgiving dinners, always a big feed for his friends. He loved spending time with his cats and enjoyed listening to music, spending time with his family and his friends.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his sister, Valorie, brother, Vito; nephew, Michael Tardy; and brother-in-law, Bobby Adams.

He is survived by his siblings Florence (Jon) Bickford, Claudia Ouellette, David (Alice) DiCenso, Camilla Adams, Dianne (Dan) Tardy; many nieces and nephews; and beloved cats, Chance, Louie and Zowie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Paul’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous