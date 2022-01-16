PORTLAND – Joseph Rocco Falcone, 93, was born to Angelo and Pasqualina Falcone (DeRice) in Portland on Nov. 24, 1928, and passed away on Jan. 12, 2022, peacefully at home where he raised two generations of children.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joanne Ruth Falcone; their four children, Michael, Janice, Daniel (wife Maureen), Joseph (wife Dagmar); and their grandchildren Gary, Joshua, Stefan, Katrina (husband Karl), and Jessica. Joseph also leaves behind many friends; great-grandchildren; and extended family.

Joseph was a Korean War veteran who served six non-consecutive years in the U.S. Marine Corps beginning in 1946. He simultaneously attended Northeastern University, followed by raising his entire family on a golf pro career which spanned across many years and multiple golf clubs throughout Maine and New Hampshire. He was also a “BOGO” (Buy One Get One Free) enthusiast.

Joseph had many endearing nicknames, including but not limited to: “Dad” “Gramps” “Papa” “The Falcon” and his wife’s favorite, “Joseppe”.

Joseph was a simple man who appreciated his peace and quiet. Upon each and every day’s end, you could find him on the front porch with a Sinatra cassette tape playing at the volume of a whisper. Joseph Rocco Falcone is a man who will reside in our hearts forever.

Services will be held on Tuesday Jan. 18 at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m., and the service will be held at 11 a.m. at the same location.

You may offer your condolences and share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

