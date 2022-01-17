Dwight Thomas Janerich died peacefully in the early hours on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 84 after several months of hospitalization. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Gibbons Janerich, his three children, Dwight Anthony Janerich, Dawn Marie Werner and Mary Patricia Rimmer, their spouses, five grandchildren, his sister and niece.

Born to Anthony and Anita (Petroski) Janerich in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, in 1937, he married Mary Gibbons in their hometown in 1959. After receiving his medical degree, he served as a medical officer in the U.S. Army. He went on to obtain a master’s degree in public health from Harvard University and found his life’s work as an epidemiologist focusing on research in the areas of congenital birth defects and cancer.

His keen insights are recorded in more than 60 medical journal publications and two textbooks that he is credited with authoring and co-authoring. He felt great pride and satisfaction knowing his work helped others. His family will celebrate in a private service at a later date.

The family welcomes shared memories and letters of condolence, which may be sent to Bibber Memorial Chapel for delivery to the family.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dwight’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: