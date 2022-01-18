WELLS

Library updates program schedule

Wells Public Library will host the following youth and adult programs this week at 1434 Post Road, unless otherwise noted:

• Toddler Storytime will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Friday for ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers to meet at the library for stories, songs, and movement, all followed by a craft.

• A Teen Game Tournament will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday for some fun and competitive games, from board games to DS marathons to our Nintendo Switch.

• For adults, there will be a Wishful Reading monthly fiction book group meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The next book discussion will be about “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley. Reserve a copy by calling the library or using the online catalog today. No registration necessary.

• Conversational French Language Group also will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for an informal approach to practicing or re-learning French.

For more details, contact Cindy Appleby at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

CAMDEN

Learn about mayflys and get flyfishing tips

Downeast Trout Unlimited will sponsor an online presentation by Megan Hess, entitled “Blue-wing Olive Mayfly Life Cycle & Winter Fishing Techniques,” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

This talk will discuss the life cycle of the blue-wing olive, a prevalent mayfly, during the winter hatch and also will include winter tips and tricks for flyfishing.

With degrees in aquatic biology and environmental sciences, Hess researched heavy metal contamination in water bodies in the national parks. She is the environmental services coordinator for Orono and a registered Maine guide, who loves to fish for native brook trout in northern Maine and for smallmouth bass on the Penobscot River. Hess is the founder of BeadHead Fishing Company, a fly tying service in Hudson, and is on the pro staff team for Old Town Canoe.

The talk is free but registration is required at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqduCqrzsuH9QG2g9K8KVv3akboXtRrcnq.

For more details, contact Tammy Packie at [email protected] or visit our Facebook page Downeast TU.

BELFAST

Coastal Mountains Land Trust to host fireside chat

Coastal Mountains Land Trust has been selected as the featured organization for Waterfall Art’s new Fireside Chat, to be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 256 High St.

A land trust staff member will kick-off the chat, sharing about the organization’s mission and the first story.

This monthly event is open for all to gather around warm fire pits for a night of storytelling. All ages are welcome to attend and sharing a story is by choice.

For more details, go to waterfallarts.org/event/fireside-chats.

