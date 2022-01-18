More donations have arrived for the Press Herald Toy Fund, helping to ensure the 72-year-old charity continues to help Maine children in need.
Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts each holiday season to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.
To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund
Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.
LATEST DONATIONS
From Hunter, Jasper, Scarlett, Charlie & Trystan $100
A. L. Carlisle $200
Given in loving memory of Ann & Paul Chandler, and George & Florence Stewart $300
From Rodney & Danielle $50
In memory of Bruce Roberts, from Unity Lodge #3 $500
Marr Family $300
Merry Christmas to the deserving children and their families, from Eleanor $50
TOTAL TO DATE: $212,829.49
