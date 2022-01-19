SOUTH PORTLAND – Christopher Walsh, 79, passed away on Jan. 16, 2022 from COVID-19 complications. Chris grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland high school. He was in the Air National Guard. He was a service manager for several years, as well as an electronics repairman for the state. Chris’s greatest joy was his family. He loved traveling with them, especially to Disney World.He was predeceased by his parents Margaret and Shirley Walsh, and his siblings Letty, John, and Jim Walsh.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Paula; his children, Christopher Walsh and his wife Lisa, and his daughter Kathy Walsh; brother Mike and his wife Ruth; grandchildren Scott Jipson and wife Jenn, Ashley Hoyt and husband Darin, Alicia Roy and husband Bryce, Kimberly Walsh, and Kevin Walsh and fiancé Hya Reyes; great grandchildren Madison, Damien, Dominic, Brayden and Mia.We would like to thank Dr. Thomas McInerney, the MMC SCU 1, team especially Dr. Kyle Standiford for taking good care of Christopher.There will be a graveside service on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
