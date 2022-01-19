SOUTH PORTLAND – Christopher Walsh, 79, passed away on Jan. 16, 2022 from COVID-19 complications. ﻿Chris grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland high school. He was in the Air National Guard. He was a service manager for several years, as well as an electronics repairman for the state. Chris’s greatest joy was his family. He loved traveling with them, especially to Disney World.﻿He was predeceased by his parents Margaret and Shirley Walsh, and his siblings Letty, John, and Jim Walsh.﻿He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Paula; his children, Christopher Walsh and his wife Lisa, and his daughter Kathy Walsh; brother Mike and his wife Ruth; grandchildren Scott Jipson and wife Jenn, Ashley Hoyt and husband Darin, Alicia Roy and husband Bryce, Kimberly Walsh, and Kevin Walsh and fiancé Hya Reyes; great grandchildren Madison, Damien, Dominic, Brayden and Mia.﻿We would like to thank Dr. Thomas McInerney, the MMC SCU 1, team especially Dr. Kyle Standiford for taking good care of Christopher.﻿There will be a graveside service on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.﻿Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

