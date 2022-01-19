Martha Hallisey-Swift 1968 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Martha Hallisey-Swift died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Jan. 13, 2022, after losing her battle with cancer at the age of 53. Martha dedicated her life to the practice of public interest law with many years of service as an Assistant Attorney General in the Child Protective Division of the Office of the Maine Attorney General. In this capacity, Martha helped bring safety and stability to countless children throughout her career. Born in Brockton, Mass., Martha was the daughter of Dr. Edward Hallisey and Eileen (Manning) Hallisey. Martha met her husband, Dan Swift, while attending law school in Boston. Martha and Dan relocated to Maine in 1999 and had two children, Maeve and Eamon Swift. She was extremely proud of her two children, who were the great love of her life. Martha was an avid runner and loved spending time with family and friends both at home and on vacations. She is survived by her husband, Dan Swift; her two children, Maeve and Eamon Swift; her mother, Eileen Hallisey; her sister, Mary Kate Birch and her brother, Neil Hallisey. She was much loved by her family and will be deeply missed. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday Jan. 20 from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church in Brunswick. Interment will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester, Mass. at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, the family is graciously requesting a charitable contribution in Martha’s memory be made to: St. John’s Catholic School 37 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011.

