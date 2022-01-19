PORTLAND – Sister Mary Kelley, R.S.M., (Sr. Mary Columbanus), 78, died peacefully at Mercy Hospital on Jan. 14, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born in Westbrook, the daughter of Marie Diana Caron Kelley and Rollins Beecher Kelley. Sr. Mary was a 1962 graduate of Cathedral High School and that same year entered the Sisters of Mercy at St. Joseph’s Convent, Portland. She graduated from Joseph College with a Bachelor’s degree in 1970. Several years later, she received her CNA Certificate from Southern Maine Technical College.In her early years as a religious, Sister Mary served in various capacities throughout many parishes in the Diocese of Portland. She found her true calling to social action through her involvement with St. Mary’s Parish in Presque Isle as she first worked in St. Mary’s Food Pantry and the Sister Mary O’Donnell Shelter. With a listening ear and a cheerful heart, Sister Mary continued to provide food, shelter, clothing, and heat to those in need. As the years passed, Sister Mary’s work continued to reach beyond other areas of need in the parish where she ministered to the homebound, was an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, and helped to establish GIFT, a not for profit ecumenical food pantry. She was involved in providing training in the ACTS Retreat throughout Aroostook County. Sister Mary also used her creative ability to sew, quilt, and knit various crafty objects that she donated to the yearly parish fair.While in The County, Sister Mary met many seminarians who were assisting in the various churches during the summer. Most always, she was sent an invitation to attend the ordination of these seminarians and did so with much appreciation and respect for their vocation.Sr. Mary had the opportunity to go to Rome and the highlight of her trip was having her picture taken with Pope John Paul II.Motivated by a deep love for God and her commitment to Church and Community Life, Sister Mary volunteered to return to the Portland area to help elderly Sisters with cooking needs. She also became an active member of the Daughters of Isabella in Westbrook. Life for her did not stop here. With help from her friends and acquaintances, she continued to seek out the needs of the homeless and needy throughout the greater Portland area, hosting meals at a local facility on Thanksgiving and Christmas, while providing all with small gifts to let them know they were not forgotten. As Sister Mary’s health began to decline, she lived at Frances Warde Convent and then to 75 State Street. ﻿Sister Mary was predeceased by her parents and sister, Anne Marie and family. She is survived by her brother, Simeon; her sister-in-law, Sheila and family, Kansas; her cousin, Rachel Danis, Westbrook; goddaughter, Danni Lagille; many friends and her Sisters in community.The Sisters of Mercy wish to thank the staffs of Frances Warde Convent, 75 State Street, and Mercy Hospital for their care and attention to Sister Mary.Visiting hours will be held from 3-6 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 21, immediately followed by a 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. The live stream can be found at http://www.portlandcatholic.org/cathedral. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sisters of Mercy, 966 Riverside Street, Portland.

Guest Book