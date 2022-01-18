Beverly A. Rogers Lilly 1928 – 2022 BOOTHBAY – Beverly A. Rogers Lilly, 93, formerly of Dresden, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at St. Andrews Village, Boothbay Harbor. She was born in Waterville on Sept. 2, 1928, the daughter Milton and Amber Rogers. After working at her father in-law’s store in Dresden for many years, she went on to work for the State House as a switchboard operator. Later, Beverly and her husband Cecil bought property in Boothbay and opened Lilly’s Market. She is survived by her daughter Ann Murray and husband Jody of Boothbay, son Bruce Lilly and wife Debbie of Damariscotta, grandchildren Chad and Daniel Murray, and great grandchild Oliver C. Murray. Per Beverly’s request there will be a family gathering in the summer of 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357. In Beverly’s memory donations may be made to the Boothbay Region Student Aid Fund P.O. Box 293 Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538.

