BUXTON – Philip F. LeConte Sr., 79, of Buxton, passed away at his home on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He was born on Feb. 18, 1942 in Westbrook, son of the late Rudolph Sr. and Mona (Pinkham) LeConte. He enjoyed the last 23 years of his retirement on the golf course, horse track, and at the casino.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia J. LeConte; sons Philip F. LeConte Jr. and his wife Trish, Scott A. LeConte and his wife Jill, daughter, Robin L. Arsenault and her husband Mike; as well as six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

There are no services at this time. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

