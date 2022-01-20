OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Arthur James Leveris was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Art passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 just a few weeks after celebrating his 74th birthday.

Predeceased by his parents James A. and Lola Leveris, Art is survived by his loving wife, Alice; his daughter, Nicole, her sons Steven and Cole; his son, Art and his wife Amy, their children Arthur “AJ”, Nicholas and Emma; brother, Dennis Leveris and sister, Elaine (Leveris) Fitts.

Art always loved Boxer dogs, the latest was Digger. Art and Digger could often be seen in town in the early morning having his coffee, reading the paper and talking to friends.

Art was a proud Veteran who served in the Army. Art studied at both Northeastern Business College and Maine Maritime Academy. He was a residential/commercial electrician who owned his own business serving the community he loved for over 40 years. He was a lifelong and loyal Patriots fan.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 21 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 11 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Flowers or donations may be sent to the

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church,

133 Pleasant St.,

Portland, ME 04101

