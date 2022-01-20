BRUNSWICK – Sharon Kennedy died peacefully at her home on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 after a bravely fought battle with cancer. She was 79.

Sharon was born in Yarmouth to Thelma (Campbell) and Arnold Williams on August 12, 1942. Her sister Carol followed. Sharon went to school in Mechanic Falls and attended Eastern Maine General Hospital to study nursing after graduation from Mechanic Falls High School. Sharon went on to work in various hospitals and medical practices for many years before ending her working life working at the Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Bath.

Sharon married Carl E. Rodenhiser in 1963. They welcomed their daughter, Stephanie, in 1965 and their daughter, Lori, in 1969. Carl’s career in the Air Force took them from Limestone to Belgium and back to Limestone. Carl retired in 1974 and the family moved to Brunswick. Carl passed away in 1984.

Sharon met David Kennedy through family, and they embarked on a romance that lasted until David died in 2015. They married in 1995 and enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing trips and just being together.

After Sharon’s retirement she pursued training as a Hospice Volunteer and worked in that capacity for 20 years. It was work that was tremendously important to her and she was described by those who worked with her as uniquely talented, both in caring for clients directly and in facilitating grief group meetings. She was awarded Volunteer of the Year twice, in 2007 and again in 2012. She was very private about this work, and we, as her family, only learned the full extent of her commitment after she died.

Sharon was an avid gardener, and avid reader. She loved nothing more than to do a bit of gardening and then curl up with a good book while listening to music, another passion. Perhaps the only thing she loved more was time with family and friends. Sharon loved good conversation and a good laugh, both of which happened often!

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Melaugh and her husband James of Portland, her daughter, Lori Wright and her husband Rodney of Bath; her beloved grandchildren Damen Lamarre and Alexandra Wright; and her great-granddaughter, Isla Lamarre; her sister, Carol Michaud and her husband Don of Danville; her nephews Kevin Hicks and his son Seth; Darren Hicks, his partner Angela Tardif and daughter Avaline; her aunts Freda Oliver and Glenna Brewer of Brunswick, her uncle Blain Campbell and his wife Joan of Topsham; and so many dear cousins and friends.

Sharon’s family wishes to express their profound gratitude to CHANS-Hospice of Midcoast Maine for the exceptional care they took of Sharon in the last months of her life. The comfort that they brought to her and her family was priceless.

Sharon was a truly special person, a steady beacon in the lives of her family and friends, a touchstone in a world that can feel so turbulent. She will be forever missed.

There will be a celebration of Sharon’s life in the spring. As a gardener it was the season of possibility and rebirth for her, and we will fervently hope that we can safely come together to honor Sharon and the life that she lived.

In lieu of flowers, it was Sharon’s request that donations be made to the

CHANS Home Health and Hospice Volunteer Program,

45 Baribeau Dr.,

Brunswick, ME 04011

