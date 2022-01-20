LEWISTON – Gordon “Chris” Snow passed away unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 12, 2022.

Gordon was born to Gordon and Harriet Snow, both of Pownal on Dec. 10, 1962, in Brunswick. He attended Freeport High School.

Gordon grew up in Pownal where he went on to build a home and raise his family. Gordon spent many years working as a welder and was always proud to show off his work. He spent most of his working years at Art Craft Metal and Tri-State Steel. He was knowledgeable and resourceful and seemed to know something about everything. He had a passion for reading and history. Chris lived to make those around him laugh. He was always after the shock factor and would say almost anything to get a reaction out of whoever he was talking to – and always laughing at his own jokes.

Gordon is survived by his father, Gordon Snow; and his partner, Lucy Wendell-Thorpe; his children Charles Snow and his wife Nicole of Arizona, Amy Aceto and her husband Dan of Maine, Cynthia Beaule and her husband Nick of Maine and Lyndsey Rickett and her husband Brad of New Hampshire; his brother, Morris Snow and his wife Stacy and his sister, Peggy Capen; as well as 12 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his mother, Harriet Snow; his brother, Charles “Buddy” Snow and his sister, Cynthia Snow.

A funeral service will be held at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth, 1 Mayberry Lane on Saturday Jan. 22, at 1:30 p.m. Please join Gordon’s family to celebrate his life. A reception will follow his burial in the spring.

