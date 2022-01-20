GORHAM – Robert J.

Lemieux, 96, passed peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. He was born in Westbrook, the son of Rene and Edwidge Nadeau Lemieux.

In 1943 he enlisted in the Marines to support his country. Upon returning home, he finished high school and while there began taking art lessons from Ansel Sterling, creating the mural that had been in the children’s section of the Westbrook Library.

Robert and his wife Evelyn settled in Gorham after graduating from Gorham State Teacher’s College; now known as USM, later earning his master’s plus 30 from Penn State. He would spend the next 38 years as an Industrial Arts Teacher at what was called Westbrook Junior High School and during the summers taking the family on cross-country road trips, including Europe, Mexico and Canada. Upon retirement, he continued his love of travel taking his son and grandson to Alaska.

Robert was predeceased by his wife in 2015. He is survived by his daughter, Polla Semple and her husband Glenn, son, David Lemieux; granddaughter, Erika Semple, grandson, Tyler Semple and his wife Melissa; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Semple, all of Gorham. He was also very close and will be fondly remembered by his wife’s sisters and family members.

A graveside service is planned for May 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Cemetery in Westbrook. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

