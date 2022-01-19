PORTLAND – Joseph J. Vargo Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 10, 2022. He was born on March 3, 1957 in Portland, Maine to Joseph Vargo Sr. and Barbara Vargo. He graduated from Portland High School in 1976 and worked at B and M Beans until he secured a job working as a car mechanic. The owner of the business quickly noticed his skills and encouraged him to get his Mechanic’s license, and shortly after he opened his own business, Joe’s Auto in Brunswick. Joe was a family man and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed salt-water fishing for mackerel with his father on the train trestle and at Camp Ellis, spending time walking the trails at Mackworth Island and Pine Point Beach. He loved to go to Mulligan’s Restaurant to get a rare steak when he was not the grill master and loved listening to music especially Melissa Etheridge, ZZ Top and the Rolling Stones. ﻿Joe was predeceased by his two children Lori Thibodeau, Joseph Vargo III, his parents and sister Donna Vargo. He is survived by his two sisters Cheryl Vargo of Westbrook, Peggy Malek of South Portland, step-daughter Tammy Powell, grandchildren Sydney Foss, Timothy Talbot, Emily Whiting, Joseph Vargo IV and several nieces.His family is at peace knowing he has been reunited with his loved ones in heaven.

Guest Book